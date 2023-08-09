Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $294.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.