Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

