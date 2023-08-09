Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

