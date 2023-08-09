Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,330,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.