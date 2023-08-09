Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS KAPR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

