Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

