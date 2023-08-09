Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

