Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 428 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $141,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 910,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth $35,202,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

