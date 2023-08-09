Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 564 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Formula One Group

(Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

