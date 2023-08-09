Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 596 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

