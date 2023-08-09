Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 671 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,183,000 after buying an additional 422,885 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

