Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,720 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust
In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE VNO opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.
Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.
