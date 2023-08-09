Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 820 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

NAPR opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

