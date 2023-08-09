Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 820 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

