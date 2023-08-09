Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,859,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

