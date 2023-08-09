Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

