Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $257,000 Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

