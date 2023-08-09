Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $280,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:FMAR opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $287.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

