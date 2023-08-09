Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,653 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

