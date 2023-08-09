Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.