Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

