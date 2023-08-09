Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

