Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,611,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

