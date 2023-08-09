Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF) to Buy

Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.
