JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

