JMP Securities Downgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Market Perform

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXFY. Loop Capital lowered Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get Expensify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expensify

Expensify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,692,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,265,996.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock valued at $63,301,785. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.