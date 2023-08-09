John Edward Hanson Sells 6,593 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CENT opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

