John Edward Hanson Sells 6,593 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

