Joshua L. Glover Sells 6,939 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

