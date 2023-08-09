JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $123.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.