JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $22.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.55% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

