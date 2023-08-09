JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Neutral

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of WES stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

