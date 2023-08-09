JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.