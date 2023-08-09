Julie A. Barr Purchases 31 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($194.91).

A.G. BARR Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:BAG opened at GBX 495 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 480.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 510.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 565.60 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,592.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

