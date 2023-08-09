Jump Financial LLC Invests $326,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 105,722 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 330,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,861.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,251. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

