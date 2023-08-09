Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KAI opened at $215.81 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

