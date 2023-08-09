Kathleen Flaherty Burke Sells 11,563 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

