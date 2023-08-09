Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

