Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 38.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.