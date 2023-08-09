Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WOR

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.