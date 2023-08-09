KeyCorp Weighs in on Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

