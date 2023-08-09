KeyCorp Weighs in on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.14%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $178,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $2,310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 127.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

