Kim R. Cocklin Sells 12,500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 157.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 600.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.