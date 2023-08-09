Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Sells $206,150.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

