Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.29. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 48,465 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

