Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 2.7 %

About Knorr-Bremse

KNRRY stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

