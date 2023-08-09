Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Raised to €45.50

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to €45.50 ($50.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.