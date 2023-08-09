Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Raised to €45.50

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to €45.50 ($50.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.01.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
