Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Insider Activity

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $22,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

