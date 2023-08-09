Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Shares Down 0.8%

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 46,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 134,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

