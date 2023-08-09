Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 6.8 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,993 shares of company stock valued at $18,670,444 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.